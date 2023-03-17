W. Va. Mineral Owners Hit Gas Co. With 'Well Bashing' Suit

By Peter McGuire (March 17, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A pair of West Virginia mineral owners allege "shoddy" natural gas drilling practices by Southwestern Energy Co. have wasted resources and bilked hundreds of people out of production royalties in a proposed class action filed in Mountain State federal court....

