For-Profit Coding School Hit With Student-Led Class Action

By Jonathan Capriel (March 17, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Alumni of a San Francisco-based for-profit coding boot camp have filed suit against the unaccredited school and its founder, claiming that it "ensnared thousands of students" by overstating their job placement rates, operating illegally, and engaging in unlicensed lending that saddled them with a $30,000 payment....

