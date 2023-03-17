Firm Denies Conflict Of Interest In Child Care Fraud Suit

By Emily Sawicki (March 17, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm has made its case for representing a man charged with defrauding the government by misappropriating money set aside to supplement child care services for low-income Bronx residents after federal prosecutors warned the firm's client of a potential conflict of interest, arguing that previous representation of his companies does not constitute a conflict....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS