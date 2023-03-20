Insurers Must Defend Contractor In Sewage Exposure Suit

By Hope Patti (March 20, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of Hanover insurers must defend a contractor in an underlying suit over injuries that a man sustained as a result of exposure to raw sewage, a Washington federal court ruled, saying the anti-concurrent cause provisions in their policy exclusions are not enforceable under state law....

