Chinese Site's Use Of Amazon Servers Keeps IP Suit Alive

By Andrew Karpan (March 20, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has ruled that a Chinese real estate listing website's use of Amazon's web servers is enough to force it to face claims that it broke U.S. copyright laws in a suit accusing it of copying more than a hundred Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch and Mansion Global articles without paying for them....

