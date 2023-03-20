9th Circ. Agrees Law Firm Didn't Illegally Access Credit Report

By Emily Sawicki (March 20, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a win for a law firm accused of unlawfully accessing an Arizona woman's credit report after her homeowner's association hired it to collect unpaid assessments, saying the action was not a violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act because the HOA could be considered a creditor in this instance....

