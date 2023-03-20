Man Accuses Adidas Of Selling Fake NHL Jerseys To Fans

By Elaine Briseño (March 20, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A hockey fan has filed a proposed class action in an Illinois federal court alleging that sports apparel manufacturer Adidas America Inc. is duping its customers by selling fake jerseys under its brand instead of the authentic pieces it leads people to believe they are buying....

