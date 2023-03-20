MetLife Retirees May Soon See ERISA Class Certified

By Emmy Freedman (March 20, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge recommended granting certification to a pair of subclasses of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. employees who accused the company of lowballing their pension benefits because it used outdated mortality estimates, saying the proposed members all suffered from the same actions....

