Providence Patients Get Chance To Keep Suit In State Court

By Rachel Riley (March 20, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge said he can't decide the proper venue for a suit accusing a hospital and two of its doctors of performing unnecessary spinal surgeries until he has more information about the citizenship of the proposed classes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS