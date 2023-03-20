Suit Against Starz Over Strip Club TV Drama Heads To Calif.

By Kelcey Caulder (March 20, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday agreed to transfer a suit accusing TV network Starz and others of ripping off a cabaret-based stage play with the televised drama "P-Valley" to California federal court, finding the transfer was proper because many "key witnesses" live in California....

