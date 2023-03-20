Tribe Pans 'Less Favorable' Deal In BNSF Right-Of-Way Trial

By Greg Lamm (March 20, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A Washington tribe's attorney on Monday gave a peek into its internal deliberations with BNSF Railway Company over how many of its trains could travel over its tribal land, testifying that BNSF was trying to corner them into a deal that would leave them with less money and less control over their own land....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS