Daily Beast Beats Judge's QAnon False Light Suit, For Now

By Craig Clough (March 20, 2023, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday tossed a suit brought by state Judge Paula A. Patrick accusing The Daily Beast of portraying her in a false light by linking her to the far-right conspiracy movement QAnon, ruling the judge did not make allegations the publication acted with actual malice....

