Cherokee Nation's Trust Audit Suit Time-Barred, Feds Assert

By Ali Sullivan (March 21, 2023, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior doubled down on its assertion that a suit brought by the Cherokee Nation for a full audit of tribal funds held in federal trust was filed more than a decade too late, urging the court to reject a D.C. federal judge's recommendation that federal officials' quick win bid be denied....

