Judge Grants Partial Class Cert. In Qualcomm Investor Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (March 21, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't certify a proposed class of investors in a stock-drop suit against Qualcomm Inc. regarding the class' alleged licensing misrepresentation claims, but did grant class certification on the claim alleging that Qualcomm misled the market by stating it kept its licensing and chip-supply businesses separate when it regularly bundled the two in negotiations and agreements....

