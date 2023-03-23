Iowa Joins Privacy Law Trend, Putting More Heat On Congress

By Allison Grande (March 23, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Iowa's new privacy law broadens the emerging patchwork of state consumer data protections, but its light-touch approach and failure to break new ground has left experts divided over whether a critical mass has been reached that will finally push Congress to act....

