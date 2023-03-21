DOL Leads Chorus Asking Full 9th Circ. To Tackle UBH Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 21, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged the full Ninth Circuit to rehear an appeal in a federal benefits lawsuit against United Behavioral Health, joining a coalition of medical associations, health advocates and attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia in calling for rehearing en banc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS