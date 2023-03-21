Tribes Can't Intervene To Defend EPA Water Rule, States Say

By Caleb Symons (March 21, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Two dozen states suing the Biden administration over a new rule that expands its authority under the Clean Water Act say a group of indigenous tribes may not intervene to defend that rule because the federal government is already advancing their position on the new policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS