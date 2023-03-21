Fla. Resorts Settle Whistleblower's PPP Fraud Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (March 21, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A pair of Florida resorts agreed to pay $325,000 to settle whistleblower claims they pocketed money they received from the government under the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS