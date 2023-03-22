Rite Aid Hit With Investor Suit Over DOJ Opioid Action

By Lauren Berg (March 21, 2023, 11:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government's claims that Rite Aid Corp. knowingly filled hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, including for oxycodone and fentanyl, revealed omissions by the pharmacy that caused its stock price to tank, harming investors, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Ohio federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS