9th Circ. Doubts Reviving NFL Players Painkiller Class Action

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 22, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for retired NFL players faced a skeptical Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday as he argued for a third shot at proving the league failed to protect athletes from the widespread abuse of painkillers, with two judges questioning the lack of evidence about the injuries the drugs allegedly caused....

