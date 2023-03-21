Ex-Haitian Mayor Hit With $15.5M Verdict In Torture Case

By Brian Dowling (March 21, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Boston on Tuesday found the former mayor of a seaside Haitian town liable for the brutal murder and torture of members of a rival political party, awarding $15.5 million to a group of plaintiffs who sued in Massachusetts after the ex-pol allegedly fled there....

