Meta Execs Accused Of Enabling 'Rampant' Human Trafficking

By Hailey Konnath (March 21, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. executives were hit with a shareholder derivative suit in Delaware's Court of the Chancery on Monday, with investors claiming the company's top brass allowed "rampant and systemic" sex trafficking, human trafficking and child exploitation to flourish on Facebook and Instagram....

