Archegos Judge Nixes Prosecutorial Misconduct Allegations

By Pete Brush (March 21, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday rejected claims by Archegos founder Bill Hwang that Manhattan federal prosecutors engaged in improper subterfuge before hitting him with criminal charges in the wake of the $100 billion collapse of his once high-flying hedge fund....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS