Ericsson Pleads Guilty And Will Pay $207M Over Botched DPA

By Stewart Bishop (March 21, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Swedish telecom giant Ericsson on Tuesday pled guilty to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations and was ordered to pay $206.7 million for running afoul of the terms of a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement over long-running bribery and slush fund schemes around the world....

