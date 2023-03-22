Customer Says McD's Has No Reason To Block Data In AI Suit

By Thy Vo (March 22, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- McDonald's doesn't deserve a protective order for customer transaction data sought in a proposed class action because the information will only be shared with parties that already have access to it, a man suing the chain for alleged violations of Illinois' privacy law told a federal court....

