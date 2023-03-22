Enviros Press DC Circ. To Block NJ Pipeline Project Work

By Keith Goldberg (March 22, 2023, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups and a landowner on Tuesday urged the D.C. Circuit to block construction of a gas pipeline expansion project in Pennsylvania and New Jersey while they challenge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the project, arguing that work is already causing irreversible damage....

