No Dispute Gilead HIV Drug Causes Injuries, Patients Say

By Emily Field (March 22, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Consumers in a suit accusing Gilead Sciences of hiding side effects of the anti-HIV drug Truvada and related products asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to rule that the drug can cause kidney damage after the company's expert testimony was tossed....

