Dutch Salvage Co. Looks To Subpoena Banks For $85M Award

By Ali Sullivan (March 23, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Dutch heavy lifting and transport company wants to subpoena a host of New York-based banks as it chases down an $85 million arbitration award against an Iraqi state-owned oil company, urging a New York federal judge to authorize the discovery for use in pending foreign arbitration enforcement cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS