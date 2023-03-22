Judge Says Calif. Atty Can Arbitrate Georgia Fraud Suit

By Faith Williams (March 22, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge sent a California attorney and the owners of a Georgia hemp farm to arbitration this week to resolve claims of fraud and breach of contract against the lawyer because the court found the parties had a valid agreement containing an arbitration clause....

