Promoter Drops Suit Against Bars Over Boxing Match Stream

By Renee Hickman (March 22, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Sports entertainment company Joe Hand Promotions on Wednesday dropped its suit in Texas federal court accusing Champ's Sports Grill and Bar and Savage Tavern, along with several other establishments, of illegally pirating and streaming a boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in February 2020....

