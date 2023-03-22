Criminal Trial Nears In Aerospace Industry 'No-Poach' Case

By Aaron Keller (March 22, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- With key evidence issues and procedural matters undecided, a Connecticut federal judge Wednesday allowed each party 20 minutes for opening statements in a criminal trial scheduled to begin next week of six aerospace and staffing company bosses accused of unreasonably restraining trade by agreeing not to hire one another's workers....

