Atty 'Shocked' By Reboot Of '60 Seconds' Car IP Drama

By Craig Clough (March 22, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- An attorney for late racing icon Carroll Shelby's licensing company testified at a California federal bench trial Wednesday that he was "shocked" when a producer behind the 2000 film "Gone in 60 Seconds" apparently breached a long-standing settlement over intellectual property rights to the film's Ford Mustang "Eleanor" car....

