SEC Sues BitTorrent Owner, Celeb Backers Over Crypto Sales

By Jessica Corso (March 22, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against Justin Sun, the owner of file sharing platform BitTorrent Inc., for the alleged fraudulent and unregistered sale of a pair of crypto tokens while simultaneously settling with some celebrity backers of the coins including the actress Lindsay Lohan....

