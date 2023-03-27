NYC Restaurants Eye Long Wait For Law On Outdoor Dining

By Joyce Hanson (March 27, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- When New York City restaurants scrambled to stay open during the pandemic, a silver lining revealed itself in the form of open-air sidewalk cafes and on-street dining structures. They've become so popular, in fact, that many businesses, customers and lawmakers want them to become permanent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS