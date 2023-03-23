Damon Dash Must Deliver Tax Returns In $805K IP Case

By Anna Scott Farrell (March 23, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash must deliver his tax returns to the film company and director trying to collect an $805,000 judgment against him for wrongly claiming he owned the copyright to their film, a New York federal court said....

