FTC Cites Privilege In Asking For Denial Of Meta Doc Request

By Katie Buehler (March 23, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a D.C. federal judge to once against deny Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s request for information the agency obtained during its review of the social media giant's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing the company is asking for access to documents the court previously deemed privileged....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS