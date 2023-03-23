GM CEO Shielded From Testifying In Ga. Widower's Crash Suit

By Rosie Manins (March 23, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The CEO of General Motors LLC doesn't have to testify in a Georgia widower's wrongful death suit over a fatal Trailblazer crash, a Georgia state trial judge has ruled, three years after ordering her deposition and sparking the case's trip to the state's highest court....

