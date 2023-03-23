'Gone In 60 Seconds' Producer Warned Of Contempt At Trial

By Craig Clough (March 23, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT) -- A producer of the 2000 film "Gone in 60 Seconds" was threatened with contempt on Thursday as she testified in a bench trial between her and late racing icon Carroll Shelby's licensing company over a dispute about the film's "Eleanor" automobile, as a California federal judge grew frustrated with her interruptions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS