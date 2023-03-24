Monster's $167M Additional Relief Bid 'Falls Short,' VPX Says

By Craig Clough (March 24, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Vital Pharmaceuticals urged a California federal judge on Thursday not to entertain Monster Energy's request for an "improper windfall" of $167 million in additional relief beyond its $293 million false advertising jury verdict win Vital said was due to "prejudicial errors" that should result in a new trial....

