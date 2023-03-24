BCBS Gives Up Bid To Ax $2.67B Deal Opt-Out Suit

By Nadia Dreid (March 24, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Dozens of Blue Cross Blue Shield units are essentially withdrawing their motion to dismiss most or all of an antitrust suit accusing the insurers of curbing competition by divvying the country up between them, saying they realize the motion is likely to be denied after their arguments failed in other cases....

