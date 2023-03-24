7th Circ. Northwestern Ruling Eases ERISA Pleading Standard

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 24, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has laid out a "newly formulated" standard for assessing claims that a retirement plan manager breached a duty to make prudent investment decisions, reviving claims against Northwestern University and embracing a plan participant-friendly analysis that will likely help certain federal benefits lawsuits survive motions to dismiss....

