Wells Fargo Must Face 3 Ga. Counties' Fair Housing Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (March 24, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has refused to free Wells Fargo & Co. and several subsidiaries from a suit brought by three Georgia counties over allegedly discriminatory home lending and foreclosure practices, finding the counties' latest complaint established the timeliness of their case....

