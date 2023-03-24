Lack of Facts Frees ICE, Prison Operator From Battery Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (March 24, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge freed the federal government and immigration detention center operator LaSalle Corrections from a Colombian woman's suit alleging that she was physically harmed at their behest while detained, saying her complaint was rife with legal conclusions but no facts....

