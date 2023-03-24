Mark Ridley-Thomas' Fate In Bribery Trial Goes To Calif. Jury

By Gina Kim (March 24, 2023, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury began deliberations on Friday in the bribery trial of former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, following rebuttal arguments by federal prosecutors who attacked Ridley-Thomas' claim that the community benefited from his alleged efforts to steer social services contracts to the University of Southern California....

