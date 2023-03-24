VW Pushes Back On SEC's Sanctions Bid Over Deposition

By Sarah Jarvis (March 24, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has argued that it has done everything it can under U.S. and German law but that it can't force an employee to be deposed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over the automaker's so-called defeat devices, which allowed thousands of "Clean Diesel" vehicles to cheat emissions tests....

