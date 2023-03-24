Marriott Nabs Win In Essex House Waiter's Race Bias Trial

By Rachel Scharf (March 24, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury cleared Marriott International Inc. of responsibility Friday for an Egyptian-born former banquet waiter's alleged harassment by coworkers at Manhattan's historic Essex House, but found that one of the hotel's union delegates owes $400,000 for unlawful retaliation....

