Trading Card Co. Wants Soccer Legend's IP Suit Tossed

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 27, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas sports collectibles company urged a New York federal court to toss a suit by legendary Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho accusing it of infringing his publicity rights, saying Ronaldinho's countersuit is an "intentional scheme to dupe" the company into paying for assets that the athlete "never intended to fully deliver."...

