Tesla Judge To Shield Jury Pool From Extreme Views In Retrial

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 24, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing an upcoming damages retrial in a discrimination case won by a Black ex-subcontractor against Tesla granted the company's request on Friday to have prospective jurors with "extreme" views about Tesla or CEO Elon Musk questioned separately so they won't "pollute" others in the jury pool....

