Nonprofits Call Verizon Arbitration Clauses 'Unconscionable'

By Nadia Dreid (March 27, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups are lining up behind Verizon customers to tell the Ninth Circuit that the telecom behemoth's arbitration provision mandating that mass claims are handled via bellwether is an "unconscionable" delay tactic that could drag the process out for more than a century....

