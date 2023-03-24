McMahon To Repay WWE $17M For Misconduct Probe

By Lauren Berg (March 24, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. founder and Chairman Vincent K. McMahon agreed to pay the company $17.4 million to reimburse it for costs related to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against the executive, WWE said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday....

